Sunshine after rain

At last we had lots of lovely rain today! All three water butts are full and all the plants are well watered.
24th August 2024 24th Aug 24

Judith Johnson

ace
@busylady
Lesley ace
A happy ending to a rainy day
August 24th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture - happiness is full water butts!
August 24th, 2024  
