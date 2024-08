Blackheads house Museum

This building and most of the old town was bombed to a ruin on 29th June 1941. The original was erected in 1334. The cellar was buried until 1992 and is one of the few original underground places to visit in Riga. In the mid 15th century, the building was used by the Brotherhood of Blackheads Guild. These were unmarried merchants and shipowners of Riga. The house was rebuilt largely to the original design between 1996 and 2000.