Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
24 / 365
The Processor
Hay as input, partial compost as output. Load in truck and age for a year and build the soil for tomatoes.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1954
photos
40
followers
71
following
6% complete
View this month »
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
Latest from all albums
147
148
21
744
22
23
149
24
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2021
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
21st July 2021 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
,
manure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close