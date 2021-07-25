Sign up
26 / 365
Lillies
Brings back memories of selling Lilies at THE Farmers Market, the day a customer bought four lilies in bloom and wanted them in that back seat of the car, it had a white interior , and white head liner. Had to bag both ends of the plant.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
1956
photos
40
followers
70
following
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
21
744
22
23
149
24
25
26
Views
9
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
25th July 2021 11:18am
flower
,
plants
,
lily
,
lilies
