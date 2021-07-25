Previous
Lillies by byrdlip
26 / 365

Lillies

Brings back memories of selling Lilies at THE Farmers Market, the day a customer bought four lilies in bloom and wanted them in that back seat of the car, it had a white interior , and white head liner. Had to bag both ends of the plant.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

J A Byrdlip

@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
