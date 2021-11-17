Sign up
61 / 365
Timing is Everything
Took the dogs out, clear shot at the moon. Grabbed camera, old 300+2x, camera to manual, focus infinity.
Clouds started to roll in. don't see them, do you?
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
2021
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
17th November 2021 11:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
moon
