61 / 365
Thursday Trains
Bremerton Northern Model Railroad club
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
railroad
,
model
,
northern
,
ho
,
bremerton
