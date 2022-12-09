Sign up
75 / 365
Some just don't want to help
Cleanup is held up while she takes a nap.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
0
0
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2124
photos
33
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2022
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
9th December 2022 11:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
nap
