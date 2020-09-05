Sign up
Photo 721
Okay, Summer is not over yet
Normally one would really get upset over someone taking two spaces in the pharmacy's parking lot, but once you look at what is double parked, you can forgive the driver. I would have tired for three spots.
5th September 2020
5th Sep 20
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
1788
photos
44
followers
67
following
714
715
716
717
718
719
720
721
102
720
103
104
105
106
721
107
Tags
car
,
chevy
,
classic
,
chev
FBailey
ace
I have a very small car but still need a very large space:)
September 5th, 2020
