Previous
Next
Okay, Summer is not over yet by byrdlip
Photo 721

Okay, Summer is not over yet

Normally one would really get upset over someone taking two spaces in the pharmacy's parking lot, but once you look at what is double parked, you can forgive the driver. I would have tired for three spots.
5th September 2020 5th Sep 20

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

FBailey ace
I have a very small car but still need a very large space:)
September 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise