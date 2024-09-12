Sign up
Previous
Photo 947
Old Fashion Billboard
Love the staircase.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
9th September 2024 10:33am
Tags
washington
,
case
,
board
,
bill
,
stair
,
tacoma
