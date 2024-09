Just for Fun

The program that came with the PWS finally gave me a one year plot of temperature data. Compared with the NWS, the plot looks within reason. Note: Oct 2023 my computer was offline as we redid the flooring in the bedroom portion of the house.



From Jan 2024 to current: mean high: 63.7F, mean low: 43.6 with mean 52.5 YTD.



High temp 101.6 in Jul and a Low of 13.1 in Jan.



A project of the list is to combine older PWS and the newer PWS to produce max, means and low plots. A winter project, maybe.