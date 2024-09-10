Sign up
193 / 365
Telluride, Colorado
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles" ""Mathematics...
Tags
mountain
,
colorado
,
telluride
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great town scene
September 10th, 2024
