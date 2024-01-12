Sign up
186 / 365
This Should Be Easy
We only refilled the feeder three hours ago and it has frozen solid already. On to Plan B. Maybe they will find the feeders that are on the dining room window.
12th January 2024
12th Jan 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Clouds
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
12th January 2024 3:04pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
ice
,
birds
,
cold
,
feeder
,
frozen
,
hummingbirds
,
hummers
Lesley
ace
A very different feeder. I’ve never seen one like that before. Awesome capture of the hummingbird.
January 12th, 2024
