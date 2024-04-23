Chainsaw Blight

a) I never understood how a tree of that diameter (Alder) could be rotten in the center.



{ Although it outgrows coastal Douglas-fir for the first 25 years, it is very shade intolerant and seldom lives more than 100 years. Red alder is the Pacific Northwest's largest alder and the most plentiful and commercially important broad-leaved tree in the coastal Northwest. Groves of red alder 25 to 50 centimetres (10 to 20 in) in diameter intermingle with young Douglas-fir forests west of the Cascades, attaining a maximum height of 30 to 33 m (100 to 110 ft) in about sixty years and then are afflicted by_heart rot_. Alders largely help create conditions favorable for giant conifers that replace them }



b) Maybe this year I will have a full woodporch before winter starts, and even before summer (july) begins