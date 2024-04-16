Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 907
Wild Dogwood in bloom
I am amazed every year that this poor tree continues to thrive. It is a location thing and it is not the best of locations for it. Another dogwood close by is also in full bloom at this time.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
2344
photos
35
followers
46
following
248% complete
View this month »
900
901
902
903
904
905
906
907
Latest from all albums
903
904
143
905
144
187
906
907
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
PictureADay
Camera
NIKON D5100
Taken
15th April 2024 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
bloom
,
dogwood
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close