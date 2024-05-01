Sign up
190 / 365
Clear day again
Don't you think it's a scandal
That the people have to pay and pay
Fight the fare increase!
...
Get poor Charlie off the MTA.
These words, as far as I know, are copyright Jacqueline Steiner, and Bess Lomax-Hawes. The Kingston Trio version is copyright Capitol Records.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Clouds
NIKON D5100
1st May 2024 2:07pm
tree
,
sign
,
clouds
,
mta
