Clear day again by byrdlip
190 / 365

Clear day again

Don't you think it's a scandal
That the people have to pay and pay
Fight the fare increase!
...
Get poor Charlie off the MTA.

These words, as far as I know, are copyright Jacqueline Steiner, and Bess Lomax-Hawes. The Kingston Trio version is copyright Capitol Records.
1st May 2024 1st May 24

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
52% complete

