Photo 917
A waiting room sunset view
14th May 2024
14th May 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
PictureADay
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
14th May 2024 8:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunset
,
lines
Casablanca
ace
Nice one. Nature while you wait entertaining you.
May 15th, 2024
