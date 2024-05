Bat in Flight

I had evidence that some little critter was up on the porch. Having had weird noises on the porch on other nights, a CCTV camera was rigged. So looking for what was on the porch, what came flying thru the frame? A Bat, methinks. The timing from the end of the porch to flying out of frame in the lower right corner came in at 30 frames, one second video time. Bon appétit little fellow.