189 / 365
Crisp and Clear
30th April 2024
30th Apr 24
J A Byrdlip
ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Clouds
Camera
LML212VL
Taken
30th April 2024 6:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
Dave
ace
I like the vignette
May 1st, 2024
Sand Lily
ace
Evocative.
May 1st, 2024
