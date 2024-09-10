Previous
the Armory by byrdlip
Photo 945

the Armory

Built in 1908 as a part of the Washington National Guards’ improvements to the state, the Tacoma Armory has stood tall for multiple purposes for over a century.

https://gritcitymag.com/2018/04/an-inside-look-at-tacomas-historic-armory/
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
258% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise