Oh, THAT box of stuff
I got a "where is" question, then stumbled on THAT box, the one with all the Costco processed digitized 35mm slides.
FYI: taken sometime between 1971 and 1979, more likely early 70's as I have other photos from this spot where trees are growing between the tracks, GCRR wasn't in exsistence...
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
J A Byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle "The Hound of the Baskervilles"
Tags
grand
,
depot
,
el
,
canyon
,
tovar
