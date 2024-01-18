Previous
Moving the logging camp by byrdlip
131 / 365

Moving the logging camp

The Shay pulls up the hill (to the left) while relocating the logging camp.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise