Previous
Ouch! by byrdlip
149 / 365

Ouch!

Lesson Learned: Always keep the controlers near at hand. You never know when a consist will get out of hand and jump the track. Especially when you are running both trains.
23rd May 2024 23rd May 24

J A Byrdlip

ace
@byrdlip
""The world is full of obvious things which nobody by any chance ever observes…"" — Arthur Conan Doyle “The Hound of the Baskervilles” ""Mathematics...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise