Photo 367
A girl and her horse
My daughter and her horse have a special bond. ♥️
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
2
2
Heather K
@caitnessa
Looking for a way to challenge myself with photography, and making it a point to find beauty and gratitude in life's everyday moments. Constructive...
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 3
gloria jones
ace
What a great image :)
September 13th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
So exceptional and magical, fav
September 13th, 2020
