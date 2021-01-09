Sign up
Photo 368
Rime frost
So interesting to see the frost created after many foggy frosty days.
This was at Frontenac State Park near Red Wing MN.
Cell phone pic
( Google pixel 3)
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Heather K
@caitnessa
Looking for a way to challenge myself with photography, and making it a point to find beauty and gratitude in life's everyday moments. Constructive...
368
photos
47
followers
122
following
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
Tags
nature
,
winter
,
frost
gloria jones
ace
Great photo...
January 13th, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautiful frosty shot.
January 13th, 2021
