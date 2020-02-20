Previous
Next
macro garden by callymazoo
Photo 399

macro garden

I was trying a macro shot of the bark and ivy when I noticed an even smaller ecosystem. Such a pretty variety of colour and texture on one tiny patch of bark.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise