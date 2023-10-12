Sign up
Previous
Photo 590
Autumnal offerings
I love being able to go out in a crisp autumn morning and still be able to pick the flowers. Possibly not for much longer .
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
autumn
,
cosmos
,
posey
