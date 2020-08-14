Previous
Next
Evening at Tabert by callymazoo
Photo 444

Evening at Tabert

I loved the light in the evening and braved being out despite the midges. Sadly I saw no seals on the trip but if we had canoed out to the rocks and isles I believe that they were there.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise