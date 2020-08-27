Previous
Red sky at night by callymazoo
Photo 453

Red sky at night

The camera cannot quite capture the stark contrast between the orange and the clear blue behind it. I was racing to the beach to gt a good photo but had to stop to get the silhouettes and the colours at their evening peak.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Cally

@callymazoo
