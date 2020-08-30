Sign up
Photo 456
Bike ride view
My phone fits not take clear photos sadly, unless there is a trick that I have not learnt. However the view is a favourite in any season.
30th August 2020
30th Aug 20
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 2017
Camera
iPhone 7 Plus
Taken
29th August 2020 3:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
road
,
green
,
view
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
scafell
Margaret Brown
ace
Beautiful your phone has captured the light, fav
August 29th, 2020
