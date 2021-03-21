Sign up
Photo 499
Cocker in crocus
The orchard is a carpet of project in the spring. Madam enjoyed gambolling through them in total disregard of the flattened petals. But they come back every year, and it was fun to see.
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
0
0
Cally
@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
Tags
dog
,
purple
,
cocker
,
crocus
