Previous
Next
Loving cuddles by callymazoo
Photo 559

Loving cuddles

My neighbour was away for a week or so and I spent a few nights sitting with the cats. This one just wanted cuddles. Here he is snuggled in and tapping my phone as if to say “ get rid of this distraction.”
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Cally

@callymazoo
I love photography, but more what others capture. In the past, when travelling I have taken some really pleasing shots but they are all pre...
153% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise