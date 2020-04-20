Previous
Blessed by Sunrises and Sunsets by calm
Blessed by Sunrises and Sunsets

In these changing times, I am grateful for the constant of the rising and setting sun each day.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Cathy

Jane Pittenger ace
So true...though the sun here is rising and setting into thick overcast clouds these days
April 21st, 2020  
