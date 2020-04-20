Sign up
Photo 1288
Blessed by Sunrises and Sunsets
In these changing times, I am grateful for the constant of the rising and setting sun each day.
20th April 2020
20th Apr 20
Cathy
ace
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 60D
Taken
20th April 2020 8:33pm
sunset
Jane Pittenger
ace
So true...though the sun here is rising and setting into thick overcast clouds these days
April 21st, 2020
