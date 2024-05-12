Previous
Look Closely by calm
Photo 2455

Look Closely

Or you won’t see the deer.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
672% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Can I see three deer?
May 13th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful site
May 13th, 2024  
Cathy
@johnfalconer Yes! Good eyes for my cell phone snap!
May 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise