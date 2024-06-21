Previous
All Star by calm
All Star

A diary journal photo. We went and watched our great nephew pitch in a playoff game. He’s got skill, confidence and a good attitude.
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
