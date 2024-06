Balcony View

Just a diary photo. My Dad and some golfing friends bought this ocean front condo back in 1993. This morning, reading with a cup of tea, gentle breeze blowing, waves crashing…. Life is good! Many fond memories made here over the last 30+ years along the South Carolina coast. They do put a greenhouse over the pool so it can be enjoyed in the winter months. We won’t be back until fall.