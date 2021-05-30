Previous
Next
The Grands by calm
Photo 1520

The Grands

No need to comment. One for my personal memories. The day after my father-in-law’s burial the whole family gathered for breakfast at Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough, Tennessee, our first meal together as a family since before covid. All vaccinated but one and I am to delay my vaccination due to having antibodies in my system. These are the grandchildren and great grandchildren he leaves behind to carry on. My father-in-law never met the newest member of the next generation due to covid. And he loved babies!!! He would sing to them and rock them and play with them before his mind and body began to fail. He would have adored our little Hayes.
30th May 2021 30th May 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
419% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise