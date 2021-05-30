The Grands

No need to comment. One for my personal memories. The day after my father-in-law’s burial the whole family gathered for breakfast at Grace Meadows Farm in Jonesborough, Tennessee, our first meal together as a family since before covid. All vaccinated but one and I am to delay my vaccination due to having antibodies in my system. These are the grandchildren and great grandchildren he leaves behind to carry on. My father-in-law never met the newest member of the next generation due to covid. And he loved babies!!! He would sing to them and rock them and play with them before his mind and body began to fail. He would have adored our little Hayes.