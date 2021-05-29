Previous
Casket Lid Insert by calm
Photo 1519

Casket Lid Insert

A common practice in our area is for loved ones to place a small arrangement of flowers inside the lid of a casket. This one represented his 5 grandchildren (orange roses) and his 7 great grandchildren (cream colored roses).
