Photo 1519
Casket Lid Insert
A common practice in our area is for loved ones to place a small arrangement of flowers inside the lid of a casket. This one represented his 5 grandchildren (orange roses) and his 7 great grandchildren (cream colored roses).
29th May 2021
29th May 21
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Tags
flowers
