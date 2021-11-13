Previous
Next
Spectacles by calm
Photo 1672

Spectacles

I’ve had to get stronger reading glasses ... sigh. So I thought I’d get some snazzy colored ones. A desperate photo! Haha! Filling in.
13th November 2021 13th Nov 21

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
460% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise