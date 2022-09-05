Previous
Beach Trip with our Grandson! by calm
Hayes has had so much fun today! Loves the sand and the water! We love watching him explore and discover new things!
Cathy

My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
Esther Rosenberg ace
How much fun to see the little guys exploring.
September 6th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
So adorable
September 6th, 2022  
