Previous
Next
Palm Sunday by calm
Photo 2096

Palm Sunday

Fontanini figures that represent Christ’s entry into Jerusalem at the time of Passover. I want my grandson to know Easter is about more than bunnies, eggs and candy.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
576% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise