Previous
“A Little More Jesus, A Little Less of Me” by calm
Photo 2221

“A Little More Jesus, A Little Less of Me”

Began celebrating our anniversary a little early with dinner and a Zach Williams concert! First concert since covid… it was great! Just a cellphone pic.
21st August 2023 21st Aug 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
608% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise