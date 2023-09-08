Previous
Blessed Every Day by calm
Photo 2237

Blessed Every Day

Even though we are a little under the weather, we can sit on our front porch and enjoy the weather and scenery.
8th September 2023 8th Sep 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Marvelous view!!
September 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise