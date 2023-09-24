Sign up
Photo 2253
Finding CALM
Spending a few days at the beach with friends. The subtitle of this book “Anxious for Nothing: Finding CALM in Chaotic World” seems appropriate for me right now. My initials are CALM… maybe I’ll find a little bit of myself once again.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
24th September 2023 11:09am
Privacy
Public
