Finding CALM by calm
Photo 2253

Finding CALM

Spending a few days at the beach with friends. The subtitle of this book “Anxious for Nothing: Finding CALM in Chaotic World” seems appropriate for me right now. My initials are CALM… maybe I’ll find a little bit of myself once again.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
