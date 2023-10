Picking Tomatoes

I throw out raw organic scraps behind a spruce tree (a Christmas tree 40 years ago) in case resident rabbits or chipmunks want a snack, or the lazy man’s way of composting. We had half a dozen grape tomato plants volunteer and we’ve picked more than a 1000 tomatoes. The 8 tomato plants we started from seed and planted on purpose didn’t perform near as well as the volunteers. And we have a certain little boy that likes to pick them and eat them!