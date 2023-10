Sidewalk Chalk

Simply a diary shot for myself… comments not needed. But I wanted something to remind me of a sweet moment with my grandson who will be 3 later this month. On his last visit we had watched several deer in the field. We were drawing with chalk and I did a rough outline of a buck. He was only mildly interested. But when it came time to go his Daddy said give Papa and Nana a hug, which he did. Then he got down on his hands and knees and kissed the chalk deer’s face. It was so sweet!