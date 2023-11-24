Previous
Birthday Celebrations by calm
Birthday Celebrations

We arrived at our friends house to celebrate 2 birthdays just as the night sky overtook the daylight. 8 of us have been friends for decades and two have a birthday on the same day! So grateful for lifelong friends!
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
Photo Details

