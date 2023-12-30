Sign up
Photo 2346
Mr. and Mrs.!
Not my photo, but that is our nephew.. he and his long time girlfriend tied the knot in BoraBora! Had to include this happy occasion in my calendar! We’ve loved her a long time already!
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
0
0
Cathy
@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff.
2347
photos
81
followers
91
following
643% complete
2340
2341
2342
2343
2344
2345
2346
2347
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12
Taken
30th December 2023 5:03pm
