Previous
Next
Mr. and Mrs.! by calm
Photo 2346

Mr. and Mrs.!

Not my photo, but that is our nephew.. he and his long time girlfriend tied the knot in BoraBora! Had to include this happy occasion in my calendar! We’ve loved her a long time already!
30th December 2023 30th Dec 23

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise