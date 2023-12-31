Previous
Family of Fungi by calm
Family of Fungi

Warm enough to take a walk today. Still trying to shake the remnants of a cold. Happy New Year’s Eve to all… we are staying in by the fire.
Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
