Previous
The Party that Didn’t Happen by calm
Photo 2350

The Party that Didn’t Happen

I guess it is time to give up hopes of having friends for brunch. I’ve been coughing since December 14, but negative for all the circulating viruses. Time to put it all away.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Cathy

@calm
My interest in photography began when I purchased my first camera (Minolta SRT) in high school as a member of the annual staff. ...
643% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise