Barn in Snow by calm
Barn in Snow

Warmer temperatures have melted snow from the trees, but 4 wheel drive still required to make it on and off our hill. Made it to Bible study, massage therapist, compounding pharmacy and Open House at my doctor’s office. A new doctor for me… an integrated health doctor. They have nutritionists, acupuncturist, massage therapy, reiki, breathing specialist, some physical therapy, infrared therapy, salt therapy, infusion therapy, cooking classes, exercise classes and more. Some great nurse practitioners ! I am really happy with this integrated approach to health! I just wish I’d found it a couple decades ago.
